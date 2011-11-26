LOS ANGELES Nov 25 Hundreds of anti-Wall
Street protesters will be evicted on Monday from their
encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall, city officials
said on Friday.
The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and
largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street
demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country
and the excesses of the U.S. financial system.
"We're asking the participants in the Occupy LA encampment
to pack their belongings and leave in an orderly manner," Los
Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said in a news conference
with Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck.
"It is time to close the park and repair the grounds so
that we can restore public access to the park," Villaraigosa
said.
Protesters must pack up their tents and dismantle their
encampment by 12:01 a.m. (0801 GMT) on Nov. 28, the mayor
said.
Staking its place since Oct. 1 on the grounds surrounding
the city hall, the compound has grown to roughly 400 tents and
700 to 800 people, according to estimates by organizers and
municipal officials.
Compared to other major cities, Los Angeles has been
relatively accommodating to its Occupy group. Villaraigosa at
one point provided rain ponchos to campers, but he said on
Friday that the eviction deadline was firm.
"It took a couple of hours to put up those tents," he said.
"It only takes a couple of hours to take them down."
Villaraigosa said the eviction would be handled differently
from the crackdowns seen in cities like Oakland.
The Occupy Oakland encampment was plagued by violence
before being shut down by police earlier this month. Oakland's
first attempt to evict its encampment sparked confrontations
between protesters and police.
Former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen was critically injured
during those altercations, transforming what initially were
largely New York-based protests into a nationwide movement.
"We've not stared each other down across barricades and
barbed wire," Villaraigosa said, referring to the riot police
and tear gas that had been used in in Oakland.
Beck said he wanted to avoid violence and arrests.
"This is a national movement that the city of Los Angeles
wanted to accommodate as best we could," Beck said. "We have
been reasonable. We have given 56 days."
Jim Lafferty, an attorney advocating for Occupy LA, said
earlier this week that the protesters had been offered space in
an old bookstore inside a shopping mall as well as two plots of
land. The group, however, rejected the relocation proposal.
