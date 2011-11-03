* Reported self-policing at camp "despicable," says mayor
* Bloomberg concerned about crime amid protest tents
(Refiles to add dropped words in paragraph 1)
By Mark Egan and Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Nov 3 New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg lashed out at anti-greed Occupy Wall Street
protesters on Thursday after reports of self-policing at their
camp, showing his patience is wearing thin with the 7-week-old
movement.
The mayor said there were sexual assaults and a possible
rape at the protesters' gathering place in Zuccotti Park.
"There have been reports, which are equally as disturbing,
that when people in Zuccotti Park become aware of crimes,
instead of calling the police, they form a circle around the
perpetrator, chastise him or her and chase him or her out into
the rest of the city to do who knows what to who knows whom,"
the major said.
Bloomberg called that "despicable and ... outrageous"
behavior which makes "all of us less safe."
An Occupy Wall Street kitchen worker has been charged with
sexually abusing an 18-year-old protester in her tent.
Bloomberg said the same person was also a suspect in a rape at
Zuccotti Park.
Protesters set up camp in the park in mid-September to
protest a financial system they believe mostly benefits
corporations and the wealthy. Similar protests against economic
inequality have since sprouted globally.
There is a growing chorus of residents, politicians and
newspapers pressing Bloomberg to clean up the park. They
complain that the proliferation of tents has spurred crime,
sexual assaults, drug dealing and mischief. And two polls
showed support for the protests waning.
Police made three arrests on Thursday at Zuccotti Park on
charges of loitering and resisting arrest.
The New York Post ran a front page editorial under the
headline "ENOUGH! Mr. Mayor, it is time to reclaim Zuccotti
Park -- and New York City's dignity."
The Post urged Bloomberg to evict the protesters. The
protesters cannot be removed unless the park owner complains.
Occupy Wall Street protesters dismissed the mayor's words.
"The mayor (has) made it clear that he wants to get us out
of here," said protest spokesman Jeff Smith.
Protester Bill Dobbs said while Bloomberg as mayor wants to
honor freedom of speech, "as a billionaire, he's under constant
temptation to squelch protest."
Bloomberg's comments came after police in Oakland,
California, clashed with protesters overnight. [ID:nN1E7A2122]
A Quinnipiac University poll on Thursday showed 39 percent
of U.S. voters have an unfavorable view of Occupy Wall Street
and 30 percent favor it. The Oct. 25-31 survey of 2,294
registered voters had an error margin 2.1 percentage points.
A Marist Poll found 50 percent of registered New York state
voters oppose the protests and 44 percent support them. That
survey of 1,030 people had a 3.5-point error margin.
Georgetown University history professor Michael Kazin, an
expert on social movements, said Bloomberg might be prompted to
end the encampment in Manhattan after the violence in Oakland,
"if he is looking for an excuse."
But Kazin, who is co-editor of Dissent magazine, said it
does not ultimately matter when the New York protests end
because they have already "changed the conversation about
economic inequality in the country."
(Additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Ellen
Wulfhorst and Doina Chiacu)