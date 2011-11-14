* Thursday to mark two-months of New York protest movement
* Day of peaceful action, but protesters expect arrests
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Protesters hope to shut down
Wall Street on Thursday -- home to the New York Stock Exchange
-- by holding a street carnival to mark the two-month
anniversary of their campaign against economic inequality.
Protest organizers acknowledged that the "day of action"
could be the group's most provocative yet, and could lead to
mass arrests and further strain relations with city
authorities.
"I think we're certainly going into this with our eyes wide
open, but (the march is) to provoke ideas and discussion, not
to provoke any violent reactions," said Occupy Wall Street
spokesman Ed Needham.
"I think it is very difficult to do a day of action and not
expect some sort of reaction from the (authorities)," he said.
The protesters plan to march to Wall Street from their camp
headquarters in a park two blocks away and then spread out
across the city's subway system to tell the stories of
disenfranchised Americans. They will reconvene later on
Thursday for a march across the Brooklyn Bridge.
Last month, more than 700 people were arrested during a
similar march across the bridge, after some protesters sat on
the pedestrian walkway and refused to move, while others
strayed into car lanes.
"We will shut down Wall Street," a post on the movement's
Facebook page said. "We will ring the People's Bell, and
initiate a street carnival in which we rebuild and celebrate
the neighborhoods that the Wall Street economy has destroyed."
The group promises a "a block party the 1 percent will
never forget."
A spokesman for the stock exchange declined to comment. New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's office and the New York
Police Department did not immediately reply to requests for
comment.
Protesters set up camp in Zuccotti park in New York City's
financial district on Sept. 17 to protest a financial system
they believe mostly benefits corporations and the wealthy.
The Occupy Wall Street movement has sparked similar
protests against economic inequality across the country, and in
some cases have led to violent clashes with police.
Police on Monday moved into an anti-Wall Street protester
encampment in Oakland, California, clearing out occupants and
and taking down tents.[ID:nN1E7AD0L5] And police confronted an
estimated 1,000 anti-corporate protesters in Portland, Oregon,
on Sunday [ID:nN1E7AC09B]
In recent weeks, New York protesters have conducted
peaceful marches along city sidewalks for a variety of causes
ranging from veterans rights and alleged police brutality to
big bank greed and labor union issues.
At times the police presence has outnumbered the protesters
and city officials have shown their patience is wearing thin
with the encamped protest. But Thursday's march could attract
up to 10,000 people, protest spokesman Needham said.
