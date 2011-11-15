NEW YORK Nov 15 New York police early on Tuesday sought to clear Zuccotti park in the city's financial district, where protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement have been camped since September, officials and protesters said.

The office of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said the protesters should "temporarily leave" the park and remove their tents and tarps. The protesters said hundreds of police were mobilizing around the park and that the eviction of the demonstrators was in progress.

Protesters set up camp in Zuccotti park on Sept. 17 to protest a financial system they argue mostly benefits corporations and the wealthy. The Occupy Wall Street movement has sparked similar protests against economic inequality across the country, and in some cases have led to violent clashes with police.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Will Dunham)