* Occupy Wall Street day of action follows park eviction
* Crowd swells for march across the Brooklyn Bridge
* Similar marches staged in cities across United States
(Adds Brooklyn Bridge march)
By Chris Francescani and Aman Ali
NEW YORK, Nov 17 New York police prevented
protesters from shutting down Wall Street on Thursday,
arresting at least 177 people in repeated clashes with an
Occupy Wall Street rally that grew to several thousand strong.
Occupy Wall Street protesters took to the streets in rainy
New York and elsewhere in the United States for a day of action
seen as a test of the momentum of the two-month-old grassroots
movement against economic inequality.
Demonstrators targeted bridges they considered in disrepair
in cities such as Miami, Detroit and Boston to highlight what
they said was the need for government spending on
infrastructure projects to create jobs.
In the biggest New York protest since a police raid broke
up the protesters' encampment in a park near Wall Street on
Tuesday, organizers and city officials had expected tens of
thousands to turn out.
A crowd that disappointed organizers throughout the day
grew to several thousand after the standard workday ended and
labor union activists joined a march across the Brooklyn
Bridge, where last month more than 700 people were arrested
during a similar march.
"If you look at the crowds today, they are getting larger
and more diverse. It's wonderful when you see the unions get
involved. It truly shows this movement represents people from
all different walks of life," said Terri Nilliasca, 38, a
United Auto Workers member from New York.
Many protesters complained of police brutality, pointing to
one media image of man whose face was bloodied during his
arrest and another of a woman who was dragged across the
sidewalk by an officer.
Police reported seven officers were injured, including one
whose hand was cut by a flying piece of glass and five who were
hit in the face by a liquid believed to be vinegar.
Police barricaded the narrow streets around Wall Street,
home to the New York Stock Exchange, and used batons to push
protesters onto the sidewalk as they marched through the area
to try and prevent financial workers getting to their desks.
Workers were allowed past barricades with identification
and the New York Stock Exchange opened on time and operated
normally.
Protesters banged drums and yelled "We are the 99 percent"
-- referring to their contention that the U.S. political system
benefits only the richest 1 percent.
At the Union Square subway stop, one of the busiest in the
city, protesters tried to crowd the entrance but police
repeatedly moved them against the walls to make way for subway
riders.
"The mayor wanted to shut us down at Zuccotti Park, but try
shutting this down," said Travis McConnell, 27, of Brooklyn.
"They can't. This movement is now worldwide and the more
politicians and police try to stop us, the stronger we
become."
PROTESTS ACROSS U.S.
In St. Louis, more than 1,000 protesters marched through
downtown in support of the Occupy St. Louis movement which was
evicted last week from its campsite near the Gateway Arch. The
Thursday march was by far the largest since Occupy St. Louis
began in support of the New York demonstrators.
In Los Angeles, hundreds of anti-Wall Street demonstrators
blocked a downtown street, snarling traffic on surrounding
freeways, before police moved in and arrested 23 people.
The Los Angeles protest took place near demonstrators'
encampment on the City Hall lawn, and a handful of people in
grinning Guy Fawkes masks -- a style hallmark of the Occupy
movement -- joined the march.
"I think we're all saying the same thing, but in a million
different ways," said Good Jobs LA organizer Sandra Gonzalez,
42, in explaining the relationship between her group, which
organized the march, and the nationwide Occupy protests.
At least 300 people gathered at Chicago's Thompson Center,
giving speeches in English and Spanish. The protest was focused
on jobs with signs reading "We need jobs, not cuts" and "Jobs,
schools, equality: end the wars."
The Washington gathering was smaller than hoped for by
organizers. One protester in McPherson Square said he expected
about 1,000 people while perhaps 200 showed and many left
within the hour.
In Dallas more than a dozen people were arrested when
police shut down their six-week-old camp near City Hall.
Before dawn on Thursday, police cleared away a protest camp
from a plaza at the University of California, Berkeley, where
5,000 people had gathered on Tuesday night.
Protesters say they are upset that billions of dollars in
bailouts given to banks during the recession allowed a return
to huge profits while average Americans have had no relief from
high unemployment and a struggling economy.
They also say the richest 1 percent of Americans do not pay
their fair share of taxes.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Reich in New York, Deborah
Charles in Washington, Mary Wisniewski in Chicago, Bruce
Nichols in Houston, Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, Laird
Harrison in Oakland and Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; Writing by
Michelle Nichols and Daniel Trotta; editing by Doina Chiacu and
Cynthia Osterman)