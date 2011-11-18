* As cold sets in and without tents, protest numbers dip
* Many protesters expected to head home for Thanksgiving
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Nov 18 With just a few protesters
huddled against the cold winds at Zuccotti Park on Friday, city
officials are hoping protests which have taken place here for
the past two months have run their course.
"There are problems in the country," New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg said on his weekly radio show. "You can make yourself
heard, which I think has been done. Now it's time to get back
and build the economy and create the good paying jobs that
people need."
Having been evicted in the early hours of Tuesday morning
by New York police and no longer allowed to camp at the park,
just a handful of occupiers huddled together against brisk
autumn winds in a largely empty space.
Most demonstrators may have just had protest hangovers,
after a series of marches on Thursday that slowed traffic in
the financial district and led to some scuffles with police and
more than 200 arrests.
Organizers insist they are sticking around.
"A lot of us went to bed last night thinking we had the
best day of the movement," said protest spokesman Ed Needham.
"We all thought, we still believe, this is still the unfolding
of a new chapter."
With no organized network of housing for scores of
protesters who traveled to New York from other cities, the
movement is confronting fundamental questions of where to
gather and where to sleep.
"It's hard to say where it's going right now," said John
Carhart, 28, of New Jersey.
He said organizers were hoping to find an indoor space
before the end of the year, "so people will have a place to put
their belongings and a place to sleep that's not outside."
A few local churches are housing some of those left
homeless by the evictions from Zuccotti Park. The protesters
are allowed to return and congregate in the park, but they
cannot sleep or lie down, and few have returned.
Caiti Lattimer said she and others like her who live in New
York are hosting those from out of town. But she acknowledged
that the coming Thanksgiving holiday may thin the ranks.
"People are going home for Thanksgiving," she said. "But
there are still people who ... will remain."
Organizers declined to elaborate on the movement's next
move, saying discussions and plans are ongoing.
But protesters at meetings late Thursday night said
conversations about the group's future ranged from plans to
occupy homes foreclosed by banks to boycotting major chain
stores during the upcoming holidays.