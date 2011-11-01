* Uncertain how many will participate in stoppage
* Unions say contracts don't allow for an official strike
* Action comes after police shot tear gas at protesters
By Dan Levine and Peter Henderson
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 1 After Oakland emerged as
a new center for the Occupy Wall Street movement -- largely
because an Iraq war veteran was seriously injured in a clash
with police -- local protest leaders decided on a tactic with
a storied history in the city: a general strike.
The strike, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to disrupt
commerce, with a special focus on banks and other symbols of
corporate America. Protesters will also try to shut the city's
port, one of the nation's largest, in the late afternoon.
Local labor leaders, although generally sympathetic to the
Occupy movement, say their contracts prohibit them from
proclaiming an official strike. City officials say government
offices are scheduled to be open; it's unclear whether many
businesses will heed the call to close down for the day.
Craig Merrilees, spokesman for the International
Longshoreman Worker's Union, said workers will be on the job at
the Port of Oakland. The ILWU is "encouraging members to
participate before work, after work, at lunch and during
breaks," he said on Tuesday.
Still, the tense relationship between protesters and
police, rooted in a series of violent political demonstrations
stretching back a decade, has left the city on edge.
Images of tear gas wafting through downtown streets beamed
around the world last week after the city dispersed protesters
who were trying to reoccupy a makeshift camp near City Hall.
Scott Olsen, a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine who had
served two tours in Iraq, was struck in the head during the
protests and became a rallying cry for the Occupy Wall Street
movement nationwide. He remains in hospital with a brain
injury, after his condition was upgraded to fair from serious.
Yet many in Oakland believe it is no accident that street
violence has thrust the city into the national spotlight, given
a recent history of erratic responses to large demonstrations
and a demoralized police department that has a fractious
relationship with City Hall.
"This is sort of a perfect storm of dysfunction," Oakland
Councilwoman Patricia Kernighan told Reuters this week,
acknowledging that she and her fellow elected officials bore
some of the blame.
VIOLENT 2003 CLASH
In April 2003, at an anti-war protest at the Port of
Oakland, police fired beanbag rounds, wooden dowel bullets and
other crowd-control ammunition, injuring protesters and
longshoremen going to work.
The New York Times at the time said the clash was "the most
violent between protesters and the authorities anywhere in the
country since the start of the war in Iraq."
The city eventually paid over $2 million in settlements to
injured protesters, and entered into a consent decree governing
how the police are supposed to handle crowds.
"They don't seem to learn lessons very well," said Jim
Chanin, an attorney for protesters who helped negotiate the
decree.
Another major test for the department came in 2009, after
transit police shot and killed Oscar Grant, an unarmed
African-American man, while he was face down and in custody on
a train platform. The memory of Grant has been on vivid display
during the Occupy movement; protesters have named the City Hall
square "Oscar Grant Plaza."
The Grant shooting, and then a court verdict in which the
officer involved was convicted only of involuntary
manslaughter, sparked riots and looting in downtown Oakland.
The police department sustained heavy criticism for failing to
prevent vandalism, Kernighan said.
"Our police department is well aware that there is this
very persistent anarchist group that always surfaces in these
things and provokes violence, so they kind of gear up for
that," she said.
Police are upset, she said, because Mayor Jean Quan opened
the plaza to camp sites the day after officers removed them.
The police department, which has been forced to cut its ranks
dramatically as a result of the city's financial troubles even
as a serious crime problem persists, also lost its popular
police chief, Anthony Batts, last month. Batts said he resigned
because the department was being undermined by City Hall.
Now, city leaders are bracing for another week of
demonstrations, featuring Wednesday's strike. Protesters are
connecting with the history of general strikes on the West
Coast, frequently citing a 1946 action in Oakland where 100,000
workers shut down the city for two days.
While several unions voiced support for strikers this week,
they did not call strikes themselves -- making a repeat of 1946
all but impossible.
"We will certainly encourage people to participate in
whatever way they can," said California Nurses Association
spokesman Charles Idelson. Contractually his union -- like most
others -- faces strict rules on calling a strike.
Jean Cohen, political director for the Alameda Labor
Council, said it would be a general strike "in spirit." She
expected at least 3,000 workers to march on the port in the
late afternoon.
On Tuesday morning, singer-songwriter Aaron Daley was in
the Occupy Oakland camp, making a protest sign. He said the
strike would help gauge the real numbers behind the movement.
"It's either going to keep growing, go viral, or fizzle
out," said Daley, 36. "It's gotta go one way or another."
(Editing by Jonathan Weber and Eric Walsh)