* Anti-corporate demonstrators rally in downtown Oakland

* Port remains open - official

* Unions sympathetic but decide not to join strike

By Dan Levine

OAKLAND, Calif, Nov 2 Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Oakland on Wednesday, blocking a major intersection in what they called a general strike to protest economic conditions and police brutality.

But despite appeals by Occupy Oakland organizers to "shut down" the Bay Area city, commerce appeared to largely carry on as usual in the morning, with most businesses remaining open and workers going off to their jobs.

Oakland's port, one of the biggest container ports in the nation, remained open despite protesters' efforts to shut it and marine terminals were operating "although the situation is fluid," a port spokesman said.

Protest organizers had said at rallies earlier on Wednesday that the port had been closed after longshoremen refused to defy the strike.

Craig Merrilees, a spokesman for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, said about 40 out of 325 unionized workers had stayed off the job but added that they were not shutting down the port.

"There was no call for a strike by the union," Merrilees said.

Local labor leaders, while generally sympathetic to the protesters, said their contracts prohibit them from proclaiming an official strike.

City officials said schools and government offices were scheduled to be open.

INJURED EX-MARINE

The protesters, who are loosely affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement nationwide, had aimed to disrupt commerce, with a special focus on banks and other symbols of corporate America.

"A lot of the small businesses actually have closed," organizer Cat Brooks said of the strike's effectiveness. "A lot of the food places and other things, we appreciate them staying open (to feed protesters)."

But many residents went about their regular activities.

"I don't really feel striking is necessary. I work for a small company, I don't work for Bank of America," said Rebecca Leung, 33, who was headed to her job at an architectural lighting sales company.

Leung, however, said she did generally support the theme of the protests and would check them out during her lunch break.

An estimated 1,000 demonstrators filled the intersection of 14th street and Broadway in downtown Oakland, where last week marchers clashed with police, forcing traffic to be diverted.

It was at that intersection that ex-Marine Scott Olsen suffered a serious head injury in an incident that has galvanized protesters across the country. He remains in an Oakland hospital in fair condition.

Protest organizers say Olsen, 24, was struck by a tear gas canister fired by police. Acting Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan has opened an investigation into the incident but has not said how he believes Olsen was wounded.

"We stand in defense of Scott Olsen and in memory of Oscar Grant," Angela Davis, a radical leader prominent in the 1960s and '70s, said at a rally on Wednesday.

Grant, 22, was shot to death on an Oakland train platform on New Year's Day in 2009 by a policeman who said he mistakenly drew his gun instead of his Taser electroshock weapon during a scuffle.

Video of that incident touched off a night of rioting in the city in January, 2009 and civil unrest erupted again in July 2010 when the officer was cleared of murder charges.

(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Noel Randewich; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jerry Norton and Paul Simao)