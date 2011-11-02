(Adds quotes, details on protest, New York mayor remark)
* Anti-corporate demonstrators rally in downtown Oakland
* Port remains open - official
* Unions sympathetic but decide not to join strike
By Dan Levine and Emmett Berg
OAKLAND, Calif, Nov 2 Hundreds of protesters
blocked a major Oakland intersection on Wednesday in what they
called a general strike to protest economic conditions and
police brutality, but fell well short of paralyzing the city.
Business in the northern California city appeared to be
largely normal, with most stores and businesses remaining open
and workers going to their jobs.
Organizers of the Occupy Oakland movement, which had vowed
to shut down the city, said they had effectively closed
Oakland's port, one of the biggest container ports in the
nation, but a spokesman for the facility said it was open.
"At the seaport, marine terminals are generally operating,
although the situation is fluid," port spokesman Isaac Kos-Read
said in a written statement. He said each of the terminals
operated independently.
The protesters, who complain bitterly about a financial
system they believe mainly benefits corporations and the
wealthy, had aimed to disrupt commerce, with a special focus on
banks and other symbols of corporate America.
"A lot of the small businesses actually have closed,"
organizer Cat Brooks said of the strike's effectiveness. "A lot
of the food places and other things, we appreciate them staying
open (to feed protesters)."
Local labor leaders, while generally sympathetic to the
protesters, said their contracts prohibited them from
proclaiming an official strike.
Craig Merrilees, a spokesman for the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union, said about 40 out of 325
unionized port workers had stayed off the job.
"There was no call for a strike by the union," he said.
City officials also said schools and government offices
were remaining open.
'I CAN'T AFFORD TO CLOSE'
Residents like Rebecca Leung, 33, who was headed to her job
at an architectural lighting sales company, went about their
ordinary activities. Leung said she supported the theme of the
protests and would check them out during her lunch break.
"I don't really feel striking is necessary. I work for a
small company, I don't work for Bank of America," she said.
The owner of a flower shop complained about the impact of
the demonstrations, which have gone on for weeks, as well as
the nearby protesters' encampment.
"Business has not been the same. Everything has gone
downhill around here, the noise, the ambience and the
customers," the man, who identified himself as Usoro, told
Reuters. "I can't afford to close down."
The focal point for the demonstration on Wednesday, which
drew an estimated 1,000 people, was the intersection of 14th
street and Broadway in downtown Oakland. Traffic was diverted,
but few uniformed police officers were seen.
It was at that intersection that ex-Marine Scott Olsen
suffered a serious head injury last week when marchers clashed
with police, an incident that galvanized protesters across the
country. [ID:nN1E7A11N5]
Protest organizers say Olsen, 24, who is in an Oakland
hospital in fair condition, was struck by a tear gas canister
fired by police. Acting Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan has
opened an investigation into the incident but has not said how
he believes Olsen was wounded.
"We stand in defense of Scott Olsen and in memory of Oscar
Grant," Angela Davis, a radical leader prominent in the 1960s
and '70s, said at a rally on Wednesday.
Grant, 22, was shot to death on an Oakland train platform
on New Year's Day in 2009 by a policeman who said he mistakenly
drew his gun instead of his Taser electroshock weapon during a
scuffle.
Video of that incident touched off a night of rioting in
the city in January 2009, and civil unrest erupted again in
July 2010 when the officer was cleared of murder charges.
Elsewhere, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg told Wall
Street protesters he would take action if circumstances
warranted, saying that the encampments and demonstrations were
"really hurting small businesses and families."
(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Noel Randewich;
Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jerry Norton, Cynthia
Johnston and Paul Simao)