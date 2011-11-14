OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 14 Oakland police on
Monday morning moved into an anti-Wall Street protester
encampment in the city and began making arrests and taking down
tents, witnesses said.
The moves were part of an expected clearing operation.
Oakland has seen several clashes between police and protesters
in recent weeks, and protesters at one stage blocked traffic at
the city's busy port.
Police inside the camp took away at least 12 protesters, as
a crowd of supporters outside shouted "shame on you!"
The police had also set up makeshift fencing around a plaza
facing protesters, some 200 of whom were in the street and
chanting at an intersection in the early morning hours.
The Oakland group has been among the most visible and
active in the nationwide "Occupy" movement, which started in
New York in September, and is opposed to what the demonstrators
see as an unfair concentration of wealth in the United States.
Among other issues, they object to corporate excesses and
bailouts of major banks.
The city of Oakland put out a notice on Monday morning
saying the police were enforcing an order issued on Friday.
It said "the City could not assure adequate public health
and safety in the plaza" the protesters were occupying.
(Reporting by Daniel Levine and Noel Randewich; Editing by
Jerry Norton and Eric Beech)