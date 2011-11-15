* Police in riot gear remove more than 100 tents
* Police say protests, not camping, will be allowed
* Mayoral aide resigns, sees raid as a mistake
(Adds protestors returning to plaza; Eureka police action)
By Noel Randewich and Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 14 Police moved in early
on Monday and cleared out anti-Wall Street protesters from a
downtown Oakland plaza, arresting 33 people but avoiding the
sort of clashes that marked a previous attempt to shut down the
Occupy Oakland camp.
Several dozen officers dressed in riot gear and carrying
batons descended on the square shortly after dawn, but took a
less aggressive approach than in a similar operation on Oct. 25
and were met with less resistance from demonstrators.
Officers in some cases were smiling and talking with
protesters as they took down more than 100 tents, under
illumination from the searchlight of a helicopter hovering
overhead. A separate line of officers kept a chanting crowd
from entering the camp.
Before the camp was completely cleared, a crowd of protest
supporters outside shouted "Shame on you!"
One watching protester, Joanne Warwick, said the police
action was disturbing. "Here we are after five weeks and we
can't work this out," she said.
Describing the early morning raid as a mistake that could
trigger more volatility, a top adviser to Oakland Mayor Jean
Quan resigned on Monday over the city's actions.
Civil rights attorney Dan Siegel told Reuters he resigned
at 2 a.m., before the raid on the encampment, after insisting
police should protect, not dismantle, the camp.
"I feel like the city has really made a mistake in the way
in which it decided to deal with Occupy Oakland," Siegel told
Reuters. The decision, he said, was "putting city officials on
the wrong side of the dispute."
In the October operation, police and protesters clashed
near downtown Oakland in one of the most violent episodes since
the anti-Wall Street movement began in New York in September.
Former Marine Scott Olsen was critically injured during
that altercation, giving impetus to the demonstrations across
the United States. Olsen, 24, was released from the hospital
last week and has called for peaceful demonstrations.
PROTESTORS REGROUP, MARCH TO PLAZA
In the late afternoon on Monday, throngs of protesters
marched back to the plaza near to City Hall, regrouping hours
after officers had cleared the area.
"This movement cannot end!" a speaker told the crowd as the
march began outside a downtown library. Police largely stood
back, at one point stopping cross-traffic for the marchers who
authorities said could return to the plaza but not camp there.
The Oakland group has been among the most visible and
active in the Occupy movement, which has mobilized protesters
who object, among other things, to a financial system they say
only benefits the rich. One major protest temporarily shut down
the Northern California city's port earlier this month.
By morning rush hour on Monday, the City Hall plaza was
closed off by fences. Collapsed tents and debris lay scattered
throughout the plaza.
Police and a handful of protesters lingered along the edges
of the plaza, the latter singing songs at an intersection
blocked off by police as commuters rushed by to work.
"We had to bring the camps to an end before more people got
hurt," Mayor Jean Quan told a news conference after the action.
City officials hoped to reopen the plaza to protesters by 6
p.m. PST (0200 GMT on Tuesday), but would not allow camping.
"There will be a strong police presence at the plaza 24/7,"
said Acting Police Chief Howard Jordan.
The city of Oakland had put out a notice addressed to "Dear
Business Leader" on Monday morning, saying the police were
enforcing an order issued on Friday.
It said "the City could not assure adequate public health
and safety in the plaza" the protesters had occupied, and
suggested businesses might want to consider delaying the start
of their work days on Monday.
The Oakland operation was one of several in recent days
aimed at clearing protesters out of encampments authorities say
have become dangers to public health or sources of crime.
The weekend saw police operations in Salt Lake City,
Denver, and Portland, Oregon, as well as threats of action in
other cities if protesters did not clear out on their own.
In Eureka, California, a Pacific coast city 270 miles (430
km) north of San Francisco, police arrested 33 people in
dismantling a protest camp there on Monday.
In St. Louis, attorneys for members of Occupy St. Louis
planned to take their battle to regain their downtown campsite
to federal court on Tuesday.
They seek an injunction that would allow an overnight
presence in Kiener Plaza, the downtown city park near the
Gateway Arch where they maintained a camp for six weeks.
(Additional reporting by Jim Christie in San Francisco, Dan
Whitcomb in Los Angeles, and Bruce Olson in St. Louis; writing
