By Laird Harrison
| OAKLAND, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 22 Anti-Wall Street
demonstrators in Oakland, evicted from three public spaces in
recent weeks, have set up camp on a privately owned vacant lot
as they look to regain momentum for their protests.
The Occupy Oakland activists, calling their latest move a
bid to rescue a piece of property from foreclosure, said the
owner of the lot was allowing them to stay. The owner, Gloria
Cobb, would not confirm she gave her permission.
"I'm not interested in making this bigger," Cobb told
Reuters, declining further comment.
The move to establish a foothold in the lot on Monday night
came the same day police in the largely working-class city on
the east bank of San Francisco Bay swept away, at least
temporarily, the last of the protest camps from public spaces.
No clashes were reported. But previous unrest surrounding
Oakland protests helped rally support nationwide for the Occupy
movement launched in New York in September to protest economic
inequality, high unemployment, rising home foreclosures and
what critics call the excesses of the U.S. financial system.
Oakland activists voted in support of occupying homes that
face foreclosure in a recent "general assembly" session, and
individual members were taking the initiative to locate and
move on to such property, activist Julion Lewis-Tatman said.
Lewis-Tatman said he and other members of Occupy Oakland
found Cobb's vacant lot in an online list of properties slated
for foreclosure and set up camp on Monday night.
"We reclaimed this ... property for (Cobb) since she is in
the process of foreclosure," he said.
Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said police would
take no action against protesters at their latest base unless
Cobb complained.
The protesters will stay until the bank restructures the
homeowner's mortgage "or they pay us to leave," Lewis-Tatman
said. By staying on the land, the occupiers hope to gain
squatters' rights that would make it more difficult for the
bank to remove them.
After evicting protesters from their original camp in Frank
Ogawa Plaza next to Oakland City Hall on Oct. 25, police fired
tear gas at demonstrators who returned later that day seeking
to reclaim the site.
The ensuing clash left a former U.S. Marine seriously
injured.
Oakland protesters have announced plans to shut down all
West Coast ports on Dec. 12 in coordination with protesters in
Los Angeles. Lewis-Tatman said demonstrators were also planning
to shut down traffic on the Bay Bridge between Oakland and San
Francisco on Jan. 1 in conjunction with Occupy San Francisco.
