OAKLAND, Calif Nov 2 Maritime operations at the Port of Oakland, one of the biggest container ports in the United States, were "effectively shut down" on Wednesday by demonstrators protesting against economic inequality, port officials said.

"At this time, maritime operations are effectively shut down at the Port of Oakland. Maritime area operations will resume when it is safe and secure to do so," the port said in a written statement to Reuters. (Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)