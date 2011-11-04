* Second former U.S. serviceman to be badly hurt
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 A U.S. Army veteran and
Occupy Oakland protester was in intensive care on Friday with
severe injuries after police hit him with batons during clashes
with demonstrators this week, a veterans peace group said.
The veteran, Kayvan Sabeghi, was the second former American
serviceman to be badly hurt in the past two weeks in
confrontations between anti-greed protesters and police in
Oakland.
Highland General Hospital confirmed Sabeghi was a patient
in the intensive care unit and Brian Kelly, who co-owns a brew
pub business with him, said he was being treated for a
lacerated spleen.
The group Iraq Veterans Against the War said Sabeghi was
detained at the scene of disturbances that erupted late on
Wednesday in downtown Oakland and was charged with resisting
arrest and remaining present at the place of a riot.
The veterans group said in a statement that police struck
him with nightsticks on his hands, shoulders, ribs and back and
that he suffered from internal bleeding and a lacerated
spleen.
The Oakland Police Department did not immediately return
calls seeking comment. Sabeghi's name was listed by the Alameda
County Sheriff's Office as one of more than 100 people arrested
that night.
Clashes between police and demonstrators broke out in the
early morning hours of Thursday in downtown Oakland following a
day of mostly peaceful rallies and marches citywide against
economic inequality and police brutality.
The Port of Oakland was forced to shut down during those
demonstrations, sparked in part by the severe injury of another
former serviceman, ex-Marine Scott Olsen, during a
confrontation with police last week.
Olsen's injury became a rallying cry for the anti-Wall
Street protest movement nationwide.
