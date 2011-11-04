* Second former U.S. serviceman to be badly hurt

* In intensive care unit

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 A U.S. Army veteran and Occupy Oakland protester was in intensive care on Friday with severe injuries after police hit him with batons during clashes with demonstrators this week, a veterans peace group said.

The veteran, Kayvan Sabeghi, was the second former American serviceman to be badly hurt in the past two weeks in confrontations between anti-greed protesters and police in Oakland.

Highland General Hospital confirmed Sabeghi was a patient in the intensive care unit and Brian Kelly, who co-owns a brew pub business with him, said he was being treated for a lacerated spleen.

The group Iraq Veterans Against the War said Sabeghi was detained at the scene of disturbances that erupted late on Wednesday in downtown Oakland and was charged with resisting arrest and remaining present at the place of a riot.

The veterans group said in a statement that police struck him with nightsticks on his hands, shoulders, ribs and back and that he suffered from internal bleeding and a lacerated spleen.

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Sabeghi's name was listed by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office as one of more than 100 people arrested that night.

Clashes between police and demonstrators broke out in the early morning hours of Thursday in downtown Oakland following a day of mostly peaceful rallies and marches citywide against economic inequality and police brutality.

The Port of Oakland was forced to shut down during those demonstrations, sparked in part by the severe injury of another former serviceman, ex-Marine Scott Olsen, during a confrontation with police last week.

Olsen's injury became a rallying cry for the anti-Wall Street protest movement nationwide. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston)