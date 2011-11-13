* Arrests in several U.S. cities
* Mayor cites crime at "Occupy Philly" camp
* Eviction notices issued
(Updates with Portland confrontation, adds Philadelphia)
By Teresa Carson
PORTLAND, Ore, Nov 13 Occupy Portland
protesters and police confronted one another in the streets on
Sunday, as authorities around the United States tried to close
down encampments occupied by demonstrators for weeks.
In Portland, authorities attempted to fence off parks that
protesters had vacated over the weekend in the face of a
city-issued eviction notice.
But demonstrators regrouped in the streets in the
afternoon, blocking traffic in a standoff with rows of Portland
police officers in riot gear.
Police have warned protesters repeatedly they might be
arrested or chemical agents and impact weapons might be used
against them if they do not move out of the road, or if they
appear to be resisting arrest. Impact weapons include beanbag
guns.
On their side the protesters chanted: "I don't see no riot
here, take off your riot gear" and "the whole world is
watching."
Officials have also moved over the weekend to dismantle a
protest camp in Salt Lake City, Utah, while in Denver, police
on Saturday removed mattresses, cooking grills and tents
illegally placed on a public sidewalk.
Seventeen people were arrested, Denver police said on
Sunday.
Encampments sprang up in several cities in recent weeks in
solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York to
protest what demonstrators see as economic inequality and undue
influence over U.S. politics by corporate interests.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
Citing health and safety issues, some officials have urged
demonstrators to take down the camps and others have used such
concerns as reasons for police to force the issue.
In Philadelphia, Mayor Michael Nutter on Sunday ordered
beefed-up police patrols at the city's protest site, saying
conditions were "dramatically deteriorating."
"This movement has changed and the people have changed," he
said. "We are now at a critical point where we must reevaluate
our entire relationship with this very changed group."
He said communication has broken down between officials and
protesters, and city concerns over fire hazards, litter and a
lack of toilets have gone unaddressed.
Added to that are thefts, assaults and a report of a sexual
attack at the camp at Dilworth Plaza, he said in a statement.
The mayor said a $50 million makeover of Dilworth Plaza is
planned and by opting not to move, "Occupy Philly is now
purposely standing in the way of a nearly 1,000 jobs for
Philadelphians at a time of high unemployment."
In Salt Lake City authorities moved to dismantle a camp at
a downtown park and arrested 15 people on Saturday.
In Oakland, California, the scene of previous clashes
between police and demonstrators, city hall issued a third
eviction notice on Sunday. It warned protesters they faced
"immediate arrest" if they continued to camp out in the city's
plaza and parks.
The city offered alternative emergency accommodation at two
local area homeless shelters, and laid on a shuttle service to
one that was not within walking distance of the encampments.
In St. Louis, Mayor Francis Slay warned protesters they
have to decamp but offered to continue talks to find a
permanent place for the protest.
The nationwide protest movement, which started in New York
in September, has voiced opposition to what the demonstrators
see as an unfair concentration of wealth in the United States.
Among other issues, they object to corporate excesses and
bailouts of major banks.
