By Ray Sanchez
NEW YORK, Oct 1 More than 50 anti-Wall Street
protesters were arrested on Saturday afternoon after blocking
traffic lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge and attempting an
unauthorized march across the span, police and witnesses said.
On the second week of protests by the Occupy Wall Street
movement, a large group of marchers broke off from others on
the bridge's pedestrian walkway and headed across the
Brooklyn-bound lanes.
"The numbers of arrests is expected to exceed 50," a police
spokesman said.
Multiple warnings had been given to the protesters that if
they took to the roadway they would be arrested, he said.
"Some complied and took the walkway without being arrested.
Other locked arms and proceeded on the Brooklyn-bound vehicular
roadway. The latter were arrested," he added.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene on the famous
suspension bridge as a sea of police officers surrounded the
protesters using orange mesh netting.
Some protesters tried to get away as officers started
handcuffing members of the group. Dozens of protesters were
seen handcuffed and sitting on the span as three buses were
called in to take them away, witnesses and organizers said.
Both the walkway and Brooklyn-bound car lanes were shut to
traffic, snarling traffic near City Hall at the Manhattan side
of the bridge.
The march started about 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) from the
protesters' camp in Zuccotti Park in downtown Manhattan near
the former World Trade Center. Members of the group have vowed
to stay at the park through the winter.
In addition to what they view as excessive force and unfair
treatment of minorities, including Muslims, the movement is
also protesting against home foreclosures, high unemployment
and the 2008 bailouts.
Filmmaker Michael Moore and actress Susan Sarandon have
stopped by the protesters' camp, which is plastered with
posters with anti-Wall Street slogans and has a kitchen and
library, to offer their support.
On Friday evening, more than 1,000 demonstrators, including
representatives of labor organizations, held a peaceful march
to police headquarters a few blocks north of City Hall to
protest what they said was a heavy-handed police response the
previous week. No arrests were reported.
A week ago, police arrested about 80 members of Occupy Wall
Street near the Union Square shopping district as the marchers
swarmed onto oncoming traffic.
A police commander doused a handful of women with pepper
spray in an incident captured on video and spread via the
Internet, galvanizing the loosely organized protest movement.
The group has gained support among some union members. The
United Federation of Teachers and the Transport Workers Union
Local 100, which has 38,000 members, are among those pledging
solidarity.
The unions could provide important organizational and
financial support for the largely leaderless movement.
Similar protests are sprouting in other cities, including
Boston, Chicago and San Francisco.
(Reporting by Ray Sanchez; editing by Philip Barbara)