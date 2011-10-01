By Ray Sanchez
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 Dozens of anti-Wall Street
protesters were arrested on Saturday afternoon after blocking
traffic lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge and attempting an
unauthorized march across the span, police and witnesses said.
On the second week of protests by the Occupy Wall Street
movement, a large group of marchers broke off from others on
the bridge's pedestrian walkway and headed across the
Brooklyn-bound lanes, organizers and police said.
Officers cut the marchers off and plunged into the crowd
and began making arrests as marchers chanted, "Shame! Shame!"
"The protesters were supposed to stay on the pedestrian
walkway and some took the roadway and we're now ... making
arrests on the Brooklyn Bridge," a police spokesman said.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene on the famous
suspension bridge as a sea of police officers surrounded the
protesters in orange mesh netting.
Some protesters tried to get away as officers started
handcuffing marchers. Dozens of protesters were seen handcuffed
and sitting on the bridge as three buses were called in to take
them away, witnesses and organizers said.
Both the walkway and Brooklyn-bound car lanes were shut
down, snarling traffic near City Hall.
Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement are protesting
issues including the 2008 bank bailouts, foreclosures and high
unemployment.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)