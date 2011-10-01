NEW YORK Oct 1 Dozens of anti-Wall Street protesters were arrested on Saturday afternoon after blocking traffic lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge and attempting an unauthorized march across the span, police and witnesses said.

On the second week of protests by the Occupy Wall Street movement, a large group of marchers broke off from others on the bridge's pedestrian walkway and headed across the Brooklyn-bound lanes, organizers and police said.

Officers cut the marchers off and plunged into the crowd and began making arrests as marchers chanted, "Shame! Shame!"

"The protesters were supposed to stay on the pedestrian walkway and some took the roadway and we're now ... making arrests on the Brooklyn Bridge," a police spokesman said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene on the famous suspension bridge as a sea of police officers surrounded the protesters in orange mesh netting.

Some protesters tried to get away as officers started handcuffing marchers. Dozens of protesters were seen handcuffed and sitting on the bridge as three buses were called in to take them away, witnesses and organizers said.

Both the walkway and Brooklyn-bound car lanes were shut down, snarling traffic near City Hall.

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement are protesting issues including the 2008 bank bailouts, foreclosures and high unemployment. (Editing by Xavier Briand)