OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 20 Police on Sunday cleared anti-Wall Street protesters from a vacant lot and public park in Oakland a day after they had erected a tent camp to replace one torn down by authorities in the northern California city.

There were no reports of arrests or violence.

The protesters marched to the lot and pitched tents on Saturday, and the camp later expanded into the adjacent park.

Less than a week ago, police dismantled a similar protest camp nearby and said they would not allow another encampment.

Previous unrest surrounding protests in Oakland, a West Coast Occupy hot spot, has helped rally support nationwide for the Occupy Wall Street movement launched in New York in September to protest against economic inequality and excesses of the U.S. financial system.

The lot and adjacent park are in a rapidly gentrifying area, and protesters said establishing a camp there was a symbolic move in a city they complained looked out most "for the interests of big business and developers" over ordinary residents.

A previous move to remove the protesters' camp in October sparked clashes between protesters and police that wounded a former U.S. Marine and turned into one of the most violent episodes linked to the Occupy movement.

Oakland protesters have announced plans to shut down all West Coast ports on Dec. 12 in coordination with like-minded protesters in Los Angeles.

To the north, the University of California, Davis, has said it would launch an investigation over video footage that appeared to show campus police using pepper spray against seated student protesters at close range. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and David Bailey)