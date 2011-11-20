By Laird Harrison
| OAKLAND, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 20 Police on Sunday
cleared anti-Wall Street protesters from a vacant lot and
public park in Oakland a day after they had erected a tent camp
to replace one torn down by authorities in the northern
California city.
There were no reports of arrests or violence.
The protesters marched to the lot and pitched tents on
Saturday, and the camp later expanded into the adjacent park.
Less than a week ago, police dismantled a similar protest
camp nearby and said they would not allow another encampment.
Previous unrest surrounding protests in Oakland, a West
Coast Occupy hot spot, has helped rally support nationwide for
the Occupy Wall Street movement launched in New York in
September to protest against economic inequality and excesses
of the U.S. financial system.
The lot and adjacent park are in a rapidly gentrifying
area, and protesters said establishing a camp there was a
symbolic move in a city they complained looked out most "for
the interests of big business and developers" over ordinary
residents.
A previous move to remove the protesters' camp in October
sparked clashes between protesters and police that wounded a
former U.S. Marine and turned into one of the most violent
episodes linked to the Occupy movement.
Oakland protesters have announced plans to shut down all
West Coast ports on Dec. 12 in coordination with like-minded
protesters in Los Angeles.
To the north, the University of California, Davis, has said
it would launch an investigation over video footage that
appeared to show campus police using pepper spray against
seated student protesters at close range.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and David Bailey)