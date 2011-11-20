(Adds statement from Oakland mayor, U.C. Davis police officers
put on administrative leave)
By Laird Harrison
OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 20 Police on Sunday
cleared anti-Wall Street protesters from a vacant lot and
public park in Oakland, California, a day after they had
erected a tent camp to replace one torn down by authorities.
There were no reports of arrests or violence.
Previous unrest surrounding protests in Oakland, a West
Coast Occupy hot spot, helped rally support nationwide for the
Occupy Wall Street movement launched in New York in September
to protest economic inequality and excesses of the U.S.
financial system.
Oakland Mayor Jean Quan said the cost of the encampments to
the city was growing and putting a strain on already fragile
resources including police, public works and other staff.
Quan said in a statement that Sunday's raid was necessary
and that public safety and protecting downtown businesses from
vandalism are the city's priority.
"We will not tolerate lodging on public property, whether
in parks or open space; it is illegal," Quan said.
Oakland police spokeswoman Johanna Watson said the
protesters were "very cooperative" and police encountered no
resistance.
A previous effort to remove the protesters' camp in October
sparked clashes between protesters and police that wounded a
former U.S. Marine and turned into one of the most violent
episodes linked to the Occupy movement.
The protesters had pitched tents in the lot and adjacent
park on Saturday. Police less than a week ago dismantled a
similar protest camp nearby.
Oakland protesters have announced plans to shut down all
West Coast ports on Dec. 12 in coordination with like-minded
protesters in Los Angeles.
To the north, two University of California, Davis police
officers have been placed on administrative leave while the
school investigates the apparent use by campus police of pepper
spray against seated student protesters, the university said on
Sunday.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and David Bailey)