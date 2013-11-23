NEW YORK Nov 22 Freelance writers seeking
compensation from publishers for the reprinting of their work in
online databases without permission asked a court on Friday to
approve a revised settlement that would remove a cap on the
compensation they could receive.
The proposed deal came after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York threw out an earlier settlement in 2011 as
unfair because it shortchanged authors who did not register
copyrights on their works. Those authors represented more than
99 percent of the claims.
In the newly drafted agreement, signed by all the parties
involved except one company going through bankruptcy, the
original $18 million settlement cap will be eliminated on what
writers can receive for their archived work, which includes
articles that go back to the 1980s.
"The revised settlement provides a substantial benefit:
millions of dollars in cash payments to class members who
submitted valid claims," said the filing with the U.S. District
Court for southern New York.
Publishers in the lawsuit included Reed Elsevier
, New York Times Co, News Corp's
Dow Jones & Co, Thomson Reuters Corp
and Knight Ridder, which was bought by McClatchy Co in
2006.
Defendant Cengage Learning, formerly known as the Gale
Group, is in bankruptcy proceedings and needs approval from the
bankruptcy court to enter into the agreement, the document said.
The original 2005 settlement, reached through mediation,
came four years after the Supreme Court said publishers violated
copyright law when they reproduced freelance works
electronically without obtaining permission from copyright
owners. That settlement capped the amount that writers who had
not copyrighted their work could collect.
A group of authors who had not registered their works
objected, saying the cap unfairly reduced the compensation they
could recover.
Charles Chalmers, a lawyer for the authors, said on Friday
the exact number of writers who will benefit from the deal is
unknown since many of the publishing companies did not keep good
records of the freelancers who worked for them over the years.
"What we do know is there are not going to be any new
claims," Chalmers said, adding about 3,000 authors were covered
by the original deal.
He said he did not expect the claims to exceed $19.5
million, but it was too soon to know the amount of the final
settlement.
If the deal is approved without objections, payments could
go out sometime next year, he said.
Charles Sims, one of the attorneys representing the
publishers, did not respond to a request for comment.
The case is In re: Literary Works in Electronic Databases
Copyright Litigation, U.S. District Court Southern District of
New York, No. 1:00-md-01379-GBD.