March 26 Fitch Ratings downgraded Puerto Rico's
general obligation and related debt two notches deeper into junk
to 'B' on Thursday, citing concerns about the island's ability
to execute a planned financing and the legislature's willingness
to pay.
The action also resulted in a downgrade of Puerto Rico
Aqueduct and Sewer Authority senior lien revenue bonds to 'B'
from 'B+' but did not affect Fitch's ratings on the Puerto Rico
Electric Power Authority. Earlier this month, Puerto Rico
delayed a $2.95 billion bond sale until May, and lawmakers were
considering whether to default on government-issued debt.
