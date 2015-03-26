NEW YORK, March 26 Some creditors in Puerto
Rico's power authority PREPA have offered the utility additional
financing to overhaul its operations in return for concessions
such as using a drop in oil prices to pay off debt, a source
close to one of the bondholders said on Thursday.
"Bondholders will provide new financing to PREPA and PREPA
will use that to modernize," the source said, describing the
proposal. "One of the levers we would be looking for PREPA to
pull is to use some of the saving in fuel costs to help reduce
its debt burden."
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Megan Davies)