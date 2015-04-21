NEW YORK, April 21 Puerto Rico will not be able to file audited 2014 financial statements by a May 1 deadline, the island's Government Development Bank said in a bondholder filing dated Tuesday.

The postponement is partly due to delays in issuance of audited financial statements of three of the island's retirement systems, the filing said. Puerto Rico is expected to file by July 31, it said. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)