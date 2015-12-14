NEW YORK Dec 14 Bond insurer Assured Guaranty
said in a letter to U.S. Treasury Counselor Antonio Weiss that
it is disappointed with the Treasury's view that Puerto Rico
requires a federal restructuring regime, as it ignores the
impact on bondholders.
Debt holders would be "materially damaged" through a failure
by Puerto Rico to put its obligations above its short-term
political motivations, Assured Guaranty said in a letter
attributed to CEO Dominic Frederico.
Puerto Rico does not have access to Chapter 9 federal
bankruptcy laws to restructure its public agencies, as other
states do. Weiss said last week that a federally legislated
restructuring regime would bring all of the Commonwealth's
financial liabilities into a "coordinated, court-supervised
process."
