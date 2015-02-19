NEW YORK Feb 19 A U.S. House subcommittee is to
hold a hearing on February 26 on a bill that seeks to modify
U.S. bankruptcy code to allow Puerto Rico's public entities to
file under Chapter 9 of the code, the U.S. commonwealth's
representative in Congress said on Thursday.
"The point of the hearing is to create a comprehensive
record that will help the Committee's leadership determine
whether to take the next step in the legislative process, which
would be to hold a vote on the bill," said Pedro Pierluisi.
