NEW YORK, July 21 Another two Democratic
senators have agreed to co-sponsor a bill that would allow
Puerto Rico's municipalities to use Federal bankruptcy laws, the
U.S. territory's representative in Congress Pedro Pierluisi said
in a statement on Tuesday.
Senate judiciary committee chairman Patrick Leahy and Mark
Warner, who sits on the Senate's banking committee as well as
the finance committee, will join 12 other Democratic senators
currently sponsoring the bill.
The addition of two extra senators shows support for the
bill is increasing, at least among Democrats, although they will
have to win over skeptical Republicans who control Congress if
the bill is to pass.
The bill (S. 1774) was introduced last week to give Puerto
Rico's municipalities and public corporations access to Chapter
9 of the U.S. bankruptcy code to adjust their debts. It is a
companion bill to an identical bill (H.R. 870) that Pierluisi
introduced in the House earlier this year.
