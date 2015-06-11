NEW YORK, June 11 Debt-burdened Puerto Rico has
the potential to upset the municipal bond market if there is a
broad restructuring of the U.S. commonwealth, causing
uncertainty among retail investors, the head of asset manager
BlackRock's Municipal Bonds Group said on Thursday.
Puerto Rico finance officials have said the island could run
out of money by the end of September without financing. Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla in May signed into law a tax bill
expected to provide about $1.2 billion in revenue for the next
fiscal year, allowing Puerto Rico to pursue negotiations with
creditors over a much-delayed bond deal of up to $2.95 billion.
BlackRock's Peter Hayes said at a press briefing that the
delay in the bond deal, originally expected late 2014, "should
be concerning to investors because lack of access to the capital
markets and higher borrowing costs is always an indication of
greater problems."
Puerto Rico bonds are fairly widely held by a variety of
investors, he said, and a default or restructuring has the
"bigger potential to upset the market."
"It has the potential to create some uncertainty among
retail and the potential for some outflows, if you get a larger
broader restructuring of commonwealth in general," Hayes said.
BlackRock does not own any bonds of power utility PREPA,
which is struggling with $9 billion of debt and is currently
working on a turnaround plan. But he said he could see a buying
opportunity if the price fell from around 50 cents on the dollar
to around 30 cents on the dollar. PREPA's bonds maturing 2043
are trading around 53.50 cents on the dollar.
BlackRock also cited concerns about some states,
particularly Illinois and Alaska, wrangling with budgets before
their fiscal 2016 begins in July.
Overall, BlackRock forecast that municipal bond issuance was
on pace for more than $400 billion this year. Total issuance was
$315 billion in 2014 according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Additional reporting by Jessica
DiNapoli; Editing by Richard Chang)