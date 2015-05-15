NEW YORK May 15 An agreement by Puerto Rico
lawmakers on new revenue-boosting tax measures is a "positive
development" for a financing deal of up to $2.95 billion, a
source close to Puerto Rico's general obligation bondholders
said Friday.
Lawmakers of Puerto Rico's governing Popular Democratic
Party (PDP) agreed to raise the sales tax to 11.5 percent from 7
percent in a meeting late on Thursday. Officials said the
measure, which still needs to be ratified by the legislature,
will boost revenues by $1.2 billion.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the deal
is still tentative, said a bond sale would take at least a month
to bring to market following ratification of the tax measures.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy)