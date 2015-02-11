NEW YORK Feb 11 Puerto Rico may delay a planned bond sale of at least $2 billion until early in the second quarter as lawmakers amend legislation governing the deal, president of the U.S. commonwealth's Government Development Bank said on Wednesday.

One amendment that removes an interest rate cap for investors was passed on Tuesday. Another amendment to link the oil tax backing the bonds to inflation is also being considered by lawmakers. The amendments are needed to make the sale, which had been expected to be completed in March, more attractive to hedge fund investors.

"The earlier it (the bond sale) could be the better, but I have to look at the final amendments to have a more precise date," GDB President Melba Acosta said in a telephone interview.

A federal judge voided on Friday a key piece of legislation that Puerto Rico was using to restructure its public corporations and secure funding for the government. The move sent prices of Puerto Rico's government debt to record lows. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)