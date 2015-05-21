NEW YORK May 21 Puerto Rico's benchmark government bonds hit their highest level in more than a month on Thursday in a 5-day rally sparked by an agreement on new revenue raising tax measures last week.

Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds that carry an 8 percent coupon and expire in 2035, a $3.5 billion tranche sold mainly to hedge fund last year, hit 83 cents on the dollar, their highest level since April 13.

Lawmakers of Puerto Rico's governing party agreed last Thursday to hike the sales tax to 11.5 percent from 7 percent as part of a series of measures that the government expects will raise revenue by $1.2 billion next fiscal year.

The tax measures, which are being voted on in the House of Representatives on Thursday, are needed to help Puerto Rico raise financing and avoid a government shutdown. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Richard Chang)