BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple entered new 5-yr unsecured credit agreement
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 30 Puerto Rico's upcoming sale of $900 million tax revenue anticipation notes (TRANS) will be placed privately with a syndicate of banks, the chairman of Puerto Rico's Senate Finance Committee Jose Nadal Power said on Tuesday.
"It's a pretty routine transaction. The problem is that we usually pay 1 percent to 2 percent in financing and this time it will cost from 5 percent to 8 percent," Power said.
The senator said he did not know which bank headed the syndicate but said the syndicate had already been formed and that the deal could move forward as soon as legislation is enacted early next week. (Reporting by Reuters newsroom in San Juan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
CHICAGO, March 17 Illinois' pile of unpaid bills, a barometer of the state's deep financial problems, hit an all-time high of $12.8 billion, the state comptroller announced on Friday.