SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Oct 17 Puerto Rico is
working on a bond sale of up to $2.5 billion to boost liquidity
at the Government Development Bank (GDB), the financing arm of
the struggling U.S. commonwealth, according to sources with
knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
Junk-rated Puerto Rico, saddled with a debt load of more
than $70 billion, wants to transfer a loan of around $2 billion
the GDB made to the highway authority PRHTA to the island's
infrastructure authority PRIFA. PRIFA would then securitize the
debt, backed by dedicated revenues, and sell it to investors,
including hedge funds, the sources said.
"The deal is very possible, but hedge funds would definitely
have a big role," said one source, a former government official
and finance industry veteran. "There are many funds willing,
able and wanting to buy Puerto Rico bonds."
The sources were finance industry insiders in San Juan who
had been briefed on the matter but were not authorized to talk
about it publicly.
The PRHTA deal would also include refinancing $400 million
in bond-anticipation notes sold to RBC and may include $200
million in variable notes the GDB brought from PRHTA. That would
bring the total financing requirement to $2.5 billion, the
sources said.
A New York-based spokesman for the GDB declined to comment.
Puerto Rico paid a steep price to complete a $1.2 billion
short-term financing deal last week. It paid an interest rate of
almost 8 percent to borrow from a syndicate of banks until next
June. In March it sold $3.5 billion of debt in a single 2035
maturity with an 8 percent coupon and a yield of 8.727 percent.
Officials are trying to ring fence the government and the
GDB by cutting off public corporations that have depended on
them for funds. Refinancing PRHTA's debt with the GDB would be
another step in that direction.
The island's power authority PREPA has hired restructuring
expert Lisa Donahue to overhaul its operations in a move that
could involve a write-down to around $9 billion in debt.
PRIFA is believed to have better access to markets than
PRHTA. Unlike the highway authority, PRIFA is not subject to a
restructuring law the commonwealth passed earlier this year that
allows public corporations to restructure their debt.
Legislation enabling PRHTA's debt, along with supporting
revenues, to be transferred to PRIFA was filed back in June but
no action was taken on it despite positive reports by the House
and Senate finance committees.
"The bill is still alive" Senate Finance Committee Chairman
Jose Nadal Power said on Friday. "The GDB and the governor's
office are still discussing alternatives. We are basically
waiting for them to give us the green light in order to
proceed."
The bill is expected to be re-filed to make some changes in
the structure of the revenues and to include a general
obligation-like bond guarantees, according to the sources.
The legislation raised eyebrows among investors and analysts
when it was first filed because by clearing its debt with the
GDB, PRHTA would be able to restructure nearly $5 billion of
outstanding debt with bondholders without impairing the GDB.
Nadal Power, however, said eliminating the debt with the GDB
and increasing crude oil and petroleum taxes again are being
considered by lawmakers to make the PRHTA a stronger entity
without the need to restructure its debt.
A spokeswoman said on Friday that GDB would hold a
conference "shortly" but no exact date has been set. It will be
the first teleconference after a fiscal team shakeup this week
when Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta was nominated as GDB
president.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Edward Krudy;
Editing by Alan Crosby)