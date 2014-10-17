Oct 17 Puerto Rico is working on a bond sale of
up to $2.5 billion to boost liquidity at the Government
Development Bank (GDB), the financing arm of the struggling U.S.
commonwealth, according to sources with knowledge of the deal
said on Friday.
Puerto Rico, saddled with a debt load of more than $70
billion, wants to transfer a loan of around $2 billion the GDB
made to the highway authority PRHTA to the island's
infrastructure authority PRIFA. PRIFA would then securitize the
debt, backed by dedicated revenues, and sell it to investors,
including hedge funds, the sources said.
"The deal is very possible, but hedge funds would definitely
have a big role," said one source, a former government official
and finance industry veteran. "There are many funds willing,
able and wanting to buy Puerto Rico bonds."
The sources were finance industry insiders in San Juan who
had been briefed on the matter but were not authorized to talk
about it publicly.
The PRHTA deal would also include refinancing $400 million
in bond-anticipation notes sold to RBC and may include $200
million in variable notes the GDB brought from PRHTA. That would
bring the total financing requirement to $2.5 billion, the
sources said.
A New York-based spokesman for the GDB declined to comment.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Edward Krudy;
Editing by Alan Crosby)