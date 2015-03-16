(Adds analyst quote)
March 16 Puerto Rico will delay a planned bond
sale of $2.95 billion until early May due to ongoing
negotiations between the U.S. commonwealth and potential buyers,
according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The delay comes as lawmakers called for the island to
default on government-issued debt, in a sign of growing
discontent with the government's handling of the debt crisis.
Puerto Rico, which is struggling with over $70 billion in
total debt, has faced an arduous process when selling large
amounts of debt, whether overcoming opposition from local
lawmakers or demands from investors seeking extra security.
In the latest hurdle, three governing party lawmakers called
on Sunday for a referendum to amend the constitution to allow
Puerto Rico to default on its general obligation debt.
"Willingness to pay is being eroded in the public debate
very rapidly," said Charles Blitzer, a former economist with the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank economist who
advises money managers on Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico officials recently said the bond deal, aimed at
providing additional liquidity ahead of financing needs this
summer, would be completed by early April. It was originally
planned for November.
The Government Development Bank did not immediately comment.
Government officials continue to negotiate with bond
insurers about insuring up to $500 million, but there were still
no commitments, the sources said. Reuters reported in January
that Assured Guaranty and MBIA were in discussion about insuring
the deal. Both companies have declined to comment.
The deal will be underwritten by Barclays, with Royal Bank
of Canada playing a leading role, the sources said. Both
Barclays and RBC cooperated on Puerto Rico's $3.5 billion bond
sale in March 2014.
The deal is expected to offer yields of up to 10.5 percent,
said one of the investment industry sources.
The sources declined to be named because details of the bond
sale are not final and the negotiations are private.
After months of negotiations, Puerto Rico lawmakers this
month approved amendments to legislation authorizing the deal
and the oil tax hike backing it. The amendments made the deal
more bondholder friendly. They included protections to stop the
oil tax revenue from being redirected for other uses and a
clause to increase the tax if revenues missed targets.
Lawmakers were reluctant to make concessions to bondholders
and changed key parts of the legislation before passing it late
last year, introducing a cap on interest rates that was later
scrapped.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Edward
Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese, Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)