NEW YORK, March 17 Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) said the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) will access the bond markets as "market conditions allow" for a potential bond issue of up to $2.95 billion.

Three sources familiar with the matter previously said the island would delay the issue until early May due to ongoing negotiations with potential buyers.

After months of negotiations, Puerto Rico lawmakers this month approved amendments to legislation authorizing the deal and the oil tax hike backing it. GDB head Melba Acosta said the legislation gave "meaningful safeguards to investors".

PRIFA retained Barclays Capital as lead underwriter for the potential issue, the GDB said in a statement.

