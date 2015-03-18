NEW YORK, March 18 Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) issued $246 million of bond anticipation notes to RBC Capital Markets with a 8.25 percent interest rate.

The notes, which refinance Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority's (HTA) short-term notes, mature in May 2017 and are secured by a pledge of $6.25 of new tax on non-diesel petroleum products, the HTA said in a press release on Wednesday. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)