NEW YORK Feb 3 Puerto Rico's governor, battling to keep the Caribbean island's bonds from being labeled junk by Wall Street ratings agencies, will roll out a balanced budget plan for fiscal 2015, a year ahead of schedule, a top aide said on Monday.

Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla will present a balanced budget in the coming weeks, according to Ingrid Vila Biaggi, the governor's chief of staff. The governor had earlier pledged a balanced budget for fiscal 2016.