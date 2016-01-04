NEW YORK Jan 4 Puerto Rico will be the subject of two hearings in January, a spokesman for the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources said on Monday, with the first being held on Jan.12.

The U.S. territory, struggling with around $70 billion of debt, said last week that it would default on some debt due on Jan. 1, following its first default in August.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Republican Paul Ryan, has instructed committees to work with Puerto Rico's government to come up with a solution to the island's financial problems and has said this should be crafted by the end of March.

The spokesman for the House Committee on Natural Resources said on Monday that a hearing would be held on Jan.12, while another would be held the week of Jan.24.

