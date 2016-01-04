NEW YORK Jan 4 Puerto Rico will be the subject
of two hearings in January, a spokesman for the U.S. House
Committee on Natural Resources said on Monday, with the first
being held on Jan.12.
The U.S. territory, struggling with around $70 billion of
debt, said last week that it would default on some debt due on
Jan. 1, following its first default in August.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Republican Paul Ryan,
has instructed committees to work with Puerto Rico's government
to come up with a solution to the island's financial problems
and has said this should be crafted by the end of March.
The spokesman for the House Committee on Natural Resources
said on Monday that a hearing would be held on Jan.12, while
another would be held the week of Jan.24.
