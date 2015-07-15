WASHINGTON, July 15 Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday unveiled legislation they are pushing to give Puerto Rican entities the same access to Chapter 9 bankruptcy protections enjoyed by similar entities in the United States.

Senator Charles Schumer, the No. 3 ranking Senate Democrat, and Senator Richard Blumenthal said they were trying to win the support of Republicans, who control the Senate.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham)