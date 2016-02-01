DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. House Republicans plan to have a bill addressing Puerto Rico's debt crisis on the House floor by the end of March, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday.
McCarthy, speaking to reporters at a press briefing, offered no details on what the possible legislation would include. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
