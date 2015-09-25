Sept 25 A Puerto Rico working group, composed of
top government officials, plans to officially file legislation
to create a financial control board in about two weeks, said
Victor Suarez, the governor's chief of staff.
The financial control board, a key recommendation from a
fiscal and economic growth plan released in September, would
have oversight over most government entities.
There is a draft of the legislation "already, although there
are legal (analyses) and other issues still pending," Suarez
said after a meeting with lawmakers late Thursday, during which
the group presented an overview of the legislation.
"We are talking of about two weeks to present it," Suarez
said. "We expect to begin formal negotiations with creditors in
October, and we should be presenting the legislation at the
beginning of October."
Puerto Rico, which has a total of $72 billion in debt, is
gearing up for debt restructuring talks. Debt negotiations may
begin while the bill moves through the legislative process, said
Melba Acosta, president of the Government Development Bank.
Acosta had said earlier that she expected to begin debt
restructuring talks in mid-October. Puerto Rico
is seeking a single, comprehensive exchange transaction.
The control board would have five members who would serve
for staggered four-year terms, according to the fiscal and
economic growth plan.
"There are some names that have been mentioned, but no
determination as to who would be the members has been made,"
Suarez said. "The governor will be naming the members, and the
Senate would confirm them, although the latter aspect is still
under discussion."
The members must have at least 15 years of experience in the
financial world or related areas, and cannot have been public
employees during the last five years, said Puerto Rico Justice
Secretary Cesar Miranda, a member of the working group.
"There could be recommendations from the federal
government," Miranda said. "Creditors should be at least allowed
to consent that the members being appointed are people with
integrity."
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt was unpayable,
and the U.S. commonwealth in August skipped most of the payment
on a bond.
