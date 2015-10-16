SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Oct 15 - Puerto Rican
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Thursday filed legislation
to create a financial control board for the commonwealth as it
tries to turn around its economy and erase $72 billion in debt.
The control board, a key recommendation from the
government's economic turnaround plan released last month, would
have oversight of most government entities.
Puerto Rico has seen its debt balloon while the number of
taxpayers shouldering the burden has dwindled, with thousands
moving to the U.S. mainland each year. The U.S. territory
defaulted on debt in August by paying only a fraction of what
was due on some bonds.
Some legislators in Washington have also been contemplating
imposing a financial control board on Puerto Rico. The idea was
debated during a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing.
The bill sent to the Puerto Rico legislature by Padilla on
Thursday is designed to be independent and nonpartisan, the
governor's office said in a statement. The board's five members
would be selected by Padilla, "with the advice and consent of
the Puerto Rico Senate," according to the statement.
Members must have 10 years of expertise in finance,
economics or other pertinent fields, cannot be direct holders of
Puerto Rican debt and cannot have been government employees in
the past five years, the statement said.
