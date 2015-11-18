SAN JUAN Nov 18 Puerto Rico's Legislature on
Tuesday approved introducing a governor-appointed board to
oversee the island's finances, a step its government hopes will
show creditors it is serious about spending reforms.
The fiscal oversight board, proposed by Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla in an October bill, would include five members
appointed by the U.S. territory's governor. It was passed by
both chambers on Tuesday night, just ahead the midnight
expiration of the legislative session. It now moves to the
governor's office for its enactment.
Among the amendments to the bill was a measure to specify
that the board will endorse, rather than approve, the
commonwealth's five-year fiscal and economic plan, and will
mostly certify, rather than control, fiscal practices.
The board kept some budget-control powers over the central
government in the amended bill, but not to the degree set out in
the governor's version.
Puerto Rico is mired in economic crisis, with a 45 percent
poverty rate and some $70 billion in debt that Garcia Padilla
has called "unpayable."
Some analysts expect the island to default as early as
December 1, when more than $350 million in debt payments fall
due.
Garcia Padilla has called for concessions from financial
creditors, but has faced resistance from bondholders who have
demanded spending reforms as a condition for easing repayment
terms.
Also on Tuesday, House Speaker Jaime Perelló anticipated
that the governor could be announcing soon he will convene a
special session of the island's Legislature to continue
discussions on a separate bill designed to implement a financial
restructuring at PREPA, the island's utility carrying more than
$8 billion of debt.
PREPA has already reached a restructuring deal with some of
its creditors, but the deal would require a debt exchange and
the creation of a new charge on customers' bills, which the bill
seeks to formalize.
The bill would also make changes to PREPA's governance and
management.
Under the restructuring agreement, Puerto Rico's Legislature
has a deadline of Friday to pass the bill, though the deadline
could be extended.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Nick Brown
in San Juan and Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Eric
Meijer)