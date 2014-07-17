NEW YORK, July 17 A creditor group that holds $3
billion in Puerto Rico bonds has backed a new law that allows
the Commonwealth to restructure some of its debt and said it
could be a source of financing for the government, according to
a law firm appointed by the group.
The new alignment of creditors, which calls itself the 'Ad
Hoc Group' and appears to be a collection of mainly distressed
debt investors, is an indication of the legal fights that could
pit traditional muni bond investors against a more aggressive
breed that have started to buy Puerto Rico's debt.
"With more than $60 billion of capital under management and
its strong support for the necessary and appropriate actions
taken by the government of Puerto Rico, the 'Ad Hoc Group' could
provide a substantial source of financing in connection with the
Commonwealth's effort," the group said in a statement on
Thursday.
Municipal funds run by Oppenheimer Funds and Franklin
Templeton sued the Commonwealth last month, asking a federal
judge in U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico to strike down a new
restructuring law that was passed in late June and allows Puerto
Rico to restructure debt of public corporations.
Ultimately at stake is Puerto Rico's more than $70 billion
in debt. Puerto Rico says any restructuring will be limited to
its public corporations. Electric power authority PREPA is
widely tipped as a likely candidate to use the new law. PREPA
has nearly $9 billion in debt outstanding.
Puerto Rico said on Thursday that it will vigorously defend
the law and will formally respond to the law suit in the "next
few days." Puerto Rico says the law is necessary to make the
public corporations self sufficient instead of a drain on the
government. That, they say, will help the island return to
economic growth and stable budgeting in the long run.
Oppenheimer Funds' municipal bond portfolios hold $4 billion
in uninsured Puerto Rico debt, leaving them open to bigger
potential losses than rivals as the Caribbean island's fiscal
problems escalate.
The 'Ad Hoc Group' is led by asset managers Brigade Capital
Management, Fir Tree Partners, Monarch Alternative Capital, and
Perry Capital, according to the group's lawyer Morrison &
Foerster. The firm says the group will retain a financial
adviser and add several more members shortly.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)