April 22 Puerto Rico's Government Development
Bank reached a tentative agreement with about half of its
creditors, Bloomberg reported on Friday, in an effort to keep
negotiations out of court.
The creditors agreed to a potential forbearance pact, which
would allow parties to negotiate out of court, said Jesus Manuel
Ortiz, spokesman for Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla,
according to Bloomberg.
Puerto Rico owes $422 million on May 1, which Padilla has
said it cannot pay, and another $1.5 billion in debt payments on
July 1. The island faces $70 billion in total debt, a 45 percent
poverty rate and a shrinking population, all of which threaten
to cause its economy to collapse.
Puerto Rico on Monday unveiled a revised restructuring
proposal that would cut its debt more modestly, offering general
obligation holders about 74 cents on the dollar with other
creditor classes getting less, as it tries to solve a crushing
economic crisis ahead of looming debt payments.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Sandra Maler)