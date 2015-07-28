By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, July 28 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio on Tuesday joined calls urging the U.S government to
allow Puerto Rico's public entities to file for bankruptcy
protection.
A bill was introduced last year by Puerto Rico's
representative in Congress Pedro Pierluisi to allow the U.S.
territory to use federal bankruptcy laws to restructure the debt
of its public agencies, but it has not won Republican support. A
companion bill was introduced by Democratic Senators Richard
Blumenthal and Charles Schumer earlier in July.
"If we don't do it, Puerto Rico simply can't get back on its
feet," de Blasio said at a City Hall press conference. "We're
obligated because we as Americans believe we're supposed to help
our fellow Americans in times of trouble."
Similar events were held on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and
Orlando, Florida, home to another large Puerto Rican population.
More Puerto Ricans live in New York City than any place
other than the U.S. territory itself, said de Blasio, who also
gave a short address in Spanish.
Puerto Rico is looking to restructure $72 billion in debt.
On Monday, Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
was in Washington, D.C., to plead the island's case.
New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who is
Puerto Rican, called for the federal government to invest in the
island and eliminate policies that put it at an economic
disadvantage.
"Austerity is not the solution," she said. "The solution to
this crisis cannot be at the expense of the working class and
the most vulnerable."
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Toni Reinhold)