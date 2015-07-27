NEW YORK, July 27 Puerto Rico is seeking to
raise $400 to $500 million via a financing deal which is backed
by petroleum-products revenues, as there is no longer a market
to raise the around $3 billion originally contemplated, the
governor's chief of staff Victor Suarez told reporters on
Monday.
Puerto Rico's Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority
(PRIFA) had been aiming to raise up to $2.9 billion to refinance
a $2.2 billion loan its Government Development Bank made to the
Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA). That deal had been
delayed several times.
Suarez also reiterated that the commonwealth does not
currently have the cash flow to make a payment due from its
Public Finance Corporation (PFC) bonds on Aug. 1. However, the
island will do "everything possible" to ensure that debt from
the GDB is paid, he said. The GDB also has a debt service
payment due Aug. 1.
(Reporting by a contributor in Puerto Rico; writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)