By Megan Davies
NEW YORK Dec 23 Puerto Rico once again is
teetering on the brink of default with roughly $1 billion in
payments coming due Jan. 1, which could open the door to
litigation and even messier debt negotiations with creditors
while further damaging the reputation of the debt-laden U.S.
territory in the capital markets.
The tiny Caribbean island, suffering from a near decade-long
recession with a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking tax
base due to people leaving the island, first defaulted in August
when it failed to make the full payment on its Public Finance
Corp bonds.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has argued that the
island's debt, totaling around $70 billion, is not payable and
requires restructuring. Puerto Rico has been negotiating with
creditors to try and persuade them to take a reduction.
Puerto Rico's plight has also gained increasing attention in
Washington D.C., where the U.S. Treasury has been pushing
Congress to allow the island to restructure its debts under U.S.
bankruptcy law. The House is expected to hold a Jan. 5 hearing
on Puerto Rico's financial problems.
The Jan.1 payments - which amount to roughly $1 billion
according to a source familiar with the situation - is the
island's next test. The largest portion is general obligation
debt of around $330 million although separate sources cited
slightly different figures for the exact amount.
"There's a very high degree of certainty that they wind up
in court if they don't pay on the GOs," said Moody's Senior
Credit Officer Ted Hampton, who said not paying other classes of
debt could also leave it vulnerable to litigation.
Skipping a payment on the GO bonds could be a jolt to the
municipal bond market as GOs are viewed as safe. Puerto Rico's
GO bonds are backed by the good faith, credit and taxing power
of the commonwealth and its bond documents state that such debt
will constitute a first claim on available commonwealth
resources.
John Miller, co-head of fixed income for Nuveen Asset
Management, which holds around $300 million in par value of
insured Puerto Rican paper, said that not paying GO debt would
be "very negative" for Puerto Rico bonds.
A GO default could be the most significant since Detroit
defaulted on GO bonds in 2013.
Daniel Hanson, analyst at Height Securities, said in a
recent research note that he believes Puerto Rico will pay GO
bonds on Jan.1 but that there will be defaults on other debts.
It may not be clear until Jan.4 which payments Puerto Rico
has made, due to the New Year's holiday.
Puerto Rico officials have given clear warnings of defaults.
Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday that it is "very, very unlikely"
there will be no default on debt due Jan. 1 and said last week
that the island had "no money".
Melba Acosta, president of the island's Government
Development Bank (GDB) was quoted in local media saying the
island is expected to default on a Jan. 1 payment on its
Infrastructure Finance Authority (PRIFA) bonds.
Garcia Padilla on Dec. 1 granted the U.S. territory power to
take revenues from public agencies such as the highways agency
HTA, PRIFA and its convention center district authority via
"clawbacks".
The governor has been clear that he will put Puerto Rican
citizens' needs above creditors, saying last week that: "I will
choose Puerto Ricans - always."
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Diane Craft)