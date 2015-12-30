By Megan Davies and Nick Brown
| NEW YORK/SAN JUAN
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Dec 30 Puerto Rico faces a
Jan. 1 deadline for roughly $1 billion in debt payments and has
already signaled some of that amount could lapse into default,
opening the door to potential litigation with creditors.
While analysts and sources close to the matter expect Puerto
Rico to pay the roughly $330 million in general obligation debt
due on Jan.1, nothing is certain. They said the tiny Caribbean
island may be more likely to default on its other debt.
The U.S. Commonwealth, suffering from a near decade-long
recession with a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking tax
base due to people leaving the island, first defaulted in August
when it failed to make the full payment on its Public Finance
Corp (PFC) bonds.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has argued that the
island's debt, totaling around $70 billion, is not payable and
requires restructuring. Puerto Rico has been negotiating with
creditors to try and persuade them to take a reduction.
One source with GO debt exposure said debtors usually advise
creditors ahead of time when they plan to default, and Puerto
Rico had not indicated a default to GO creditors.
Daniel Hanson, an analyst at Height Securities who follows
Puerto Rico, said in a Tuesday report that GO bonds have a "very
high" probability of being paid, but that the island will likely
skip some $35 million in Infrastructure Finance Authority
(PRIFA) bonds, $1.4 million in PFC bonds, as well as possibly
$91 million on bonds at its buildings authority (PBA).
Another creditor-side source told Reuters on Tuesday that
some creditors were preparing possible lawsuits in the event of
default, but it was unclear how quickly they could be filed.
The timing of Puerto Rico's decision is unclear because the
January 1 due date is a holiday. An announcement could come as
soon as this week, or be delayed until next Monday, Jan. 4.
Skipping a payment on the GO bonds could be a jolt to the
municipal bond market as GOs are viewed as safe. Puerto Rico's
GO bonds are backed by the good faith, credit and taxing power
of the commonwealth and its bond documents state that such debt
will constitute a first claim on available commonwealth
resources.
Garcia Padilla on Dec. 1 granted the U.S. territory power to
take revenues from public agencies such as the highways agency
HTA, PRIFA and its convention center authority in order to pay
GO debt and maintain essential services.
Default on any debt is likely to lead to litigation, but
there is a "very high degree of certainty" that a missed payment
on GO bonds would trigger lawsuits, Moody's Senior Credit
Officer Ted Hampton said last week.
Puerto Rico's plight has gained increasing attention in
Washington D.C., where the U.S. Treasury has been pushing
Congress to allow the island to restructure its debts under U.S.
bankruptcy law. The House is expected to hold a Jan. 5 hearing
on Puerto Rico's financial problems.
A GO default could be the most significant since Detroit
defaulted on GO bonds in 2013. John Miller, co-head of fixed
income for Nuveen Asset Management, which holds around $300
million in par value of insured Puerto Rican paper, said last
week that not paying GO debt would be "very negative" for Puerto
Rico bonds.
Island officials have given clear warnings of defaults.
Garcia Padilla said last week that it is "very, very unlikely"
there will be no default on debt due Jan. 1 and has also said
the island has "no money".
Melba Acosta, president of the island's Government
Development Bank (GDB) was quoted in local media saying the
island is expected to default on a Jan. 1 payment on its PRIFA
bonds.
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York; additional reporting by
Nick Brown in San Juan; Editing by Diane Craft)