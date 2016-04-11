BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
April 11 Puerto Rico on Monday unveiled a new debt restructuring proposal with more modest debt cuts, offering general obligation holders about 74 cents on the dollar with other creditor classes getting less.
The plan would reduce a $49 billion chunk of the island's debt to between $32 billion and $37 billion by exchanging existing debt for two classes of new bonds, a base bond and a capital appreciation bond. Unlike the island's initial Feb. 1 restructuring offer, the plan would not include a so-called "growth bond" or interest holiday, and would include a "local option" for Puerto Rican residents who hold the island's bonds, who could opt to receive base bonds with long-dated maturity and 2 percent interest. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.